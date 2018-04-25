        <
          Matt Harvey has 'nothing to say' to media about bullpen stint

          6:40 PM ET
          New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey didn't want to speak with the media Tuesday night, after his first relief appearance since being demoted to the bullpen.

          The right-hander didn't change his tune Wednesday, either.

          Asked to comment about his Tuesday performance -- he allowed a run over two innings in a 6-5 win against the Cardinals -- Harvey snapped back after a repeated request.

          "I have nothing to say to you guys," he said, according to the New York Post. "I don't f---ing want to [talk]."

          Asked why he wouldn't respond to questions, Harvey said: "I don't f---ing want to."

          Harvey lost his spot in the rotation after going 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts this year.

          Manager Mickey Callaway said the Mets can't make Harvey talk to reporters.

          "We really can't do anything about that. I think it's his right as a player," Callaway said, according to the Post. "The rules are such, kinda like when we have days off we can't make them come in and work out."

