New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey didn't want to speak with the media Tuesday night, after his first relief appearance since being demoted to the bullpen.

The right-hander didn't change his tune Wednesday, either.

Asked to comment about his Tuesday performance -- he allowed a run over two innings in a 6-5 win against the Cardinals -- Harvey snapped back after a repeated request.

"I have nothing to say to you guys," he said, according to the New York Post. "I don't f---ing want to [talk]."

Asked why he wouldn't respond to questions, Harvey said: "I don't f---ing want to."

Harvey lost his spot in the rotation after going 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts this year.

Manager Mickey Callaway said the Mets can't make Harvey talk to reporters.

"We really can't do anything about that. I think it's his right as a player," Callaway said, according to the Post. "The rules are such, kinda like when we have days off we can't make them come in and work out."