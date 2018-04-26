        <
          Indians' Andrew Miller leaves win over Cubs with tight hamstring

          10:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Indians relief ace Andrew Miller left Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs because of left hamstring tightness.

          Miller relieved Trevor Bauer with Cleveland leading 3-1 in the seventh inning Wednesday night.

          The Indians won the game, 4-1.

          The left-hander fell behind 2-0 to Anthony Rizzo then grabbed his left leg and walked around the mound.

          Indians manager Terry Francona and a team trainer went to the mound before Miller walked to the dugout. The team announced the diagnosis during the eighth inning.

          Miller hasn't given up a run in 10 innings this year.

