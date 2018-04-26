Miguel Rojas' hit hugs the line and soars over the wall for the Marlins' first score of the game. (0:25)

Trevor Richards' résumé lists previous employment as a substitute teacher and a brewery worker. Now he can add strikeout artist.

The Miami Marlins right-hander struck out a career-high 10 and out-pitched three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw in Miami's 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We couldn't figure him out," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Richards' 10 strikeouts in just 4 2/3 innings of one-hit work made Wednesday night the best outing in his five-start MLB career, though he failed to get a decision.

"I just focused on keeping the ball down and attacking the zone early, throwing strikes and looking ahead," said Richards (0-2, 4.94 ERA). "We were just, fastball-changeups a lot. Trying to keep them off-balance."

The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, and spent the offseason working as a substitute teacher in his native Illinois. He previously spent an offseason working at MillerCoors in Milwaukee.

He served up exactly what the Marlins were thirsting for Wednesday.

"Trevor was really good today," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "It's really what we needed."