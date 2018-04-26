Shohei Ohtani continues to turn heads in the MLB by striking out six against Houston. (0:52)

Shohei Ohtani is confident that the blister problem that cut short his start on April 18 will no longer be an issue, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

"Shohei really feels if he goes out and pitches and it feels good, then it doesn't bother him the whole season," Scioscia told reporters Wednesday, according to the Orange County Register.

Scioscia said that the skin has become calloused.

After lasting just two innings against the Boston Red Sox on April 18, Ohtani showed no signs of the problem in Tuesday's start against the Houston Astros, when he allowed four runs on six hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings.

In those last two starts, Ohtani has an 8.59 ERA after allowing seven runs on 10 hits and seven walks with just seven strikeouts. That's quite a contrast to his first two starts against the Oakland Athletics, in which he allowed just three runs in 13 innings (2.08 ERA) with just two walks and 18 strikeouts.

His next scheduled pitching start hasn't been determined, but likely would come Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.