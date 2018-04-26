        <
        >

          Eugenio Suarez returning from DL after broken thumb

          10:54 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          CINCINNATI -- The Reds activated third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the 10-day disabled list and promoted infielder-outfielder Rosell Herrera from Triple-A Louisville before Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

          Outfielder Phillip Ervin and infielder Cliff Pennington were optioned to Louisville.

          The Reds placed Suarez on the disabled list April 9 after he was hit by a pitch and broke his right thumb in Pittsburgh on April 8. He played two games for the Bats on a rehab assignment.

          Ervin and Pennington each played in 16 games for the Reds. Ervin hit .211 and Pennington .138.

