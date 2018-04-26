        <
          Hamstring strain lands Indians reliever Andrew Miller on DL

          4:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have placed star reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

          Miller grabbed the back of his leg after throwing a pitch to the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo in the seventh inning Wednesday night and was immediately removed from the game. He had an MRI on Thursday.

          Miller had a similar injury while pitching for Baltimore in 2014, but only missed a few days.

          Cleveland leads the AL Central but the left-hander's absence will leave a major void in the bullpen. Miller is having another dominating season with 10 scoreless innings and 17 strikeouts over 11 appearances.

          Miller, a two-time All-Star, was on the DL twice last season with patella tendinitis in his right knee.

          Cleveland has purchased the contract of left-hander Jeff Beliveau from Triple-A. Lefty Jack Leathersich was designated for assignment.

