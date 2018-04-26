Major League Baseball has denied Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly's appeal of a six-game suspension stemming from the team's benches-clearing brawl against the Yankees earlier this month.

Austin was suspended five games, but after appeal, MLB on Thursday trimmed that ban to four games. He will begin serving it Friday after playing in the Yankees' 4-3 win against the Twins on Thursday.

Kelly was suspended April 18 for his role in the brawl.

Both he and the Yankees' Tyler Austin threw punches after Austin rushed the mound at Fenway Park when he was hit by a pitch from the right-handed Kelly.