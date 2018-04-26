BALTIMORE - The bad news just keeps coming for the Baltimore Orioles.

Infielder Tim Beckham had core muscle surgery on Thursday morning and is expected to be out until at least early June, according to manager Buck Showalter.

"He's resting as comfortably as he can be," said Showalter, whose last-place Orioles have lost 18 of their first 24 games. "We're just going to take it day by day, but I'm not planning on him being a big-league player for six weeks."

Beckham is the third key position player to hit the disabled list for the O's. He joins All-Star second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who's been out since April 14 with an oblique strain, and designated hitter Mark Trumbo, whose quad strain has kept him out all season. Closer Zach Britton (Achilles) and outfielder Colby Rasmus (hip flexor) are also on the DL.

Prior to hitting the shelf, Beckham had been the Orioles' starting third baseman, hitting .179 with one home run and four RBI in 23 games this season. A former top overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008, the 28-year old Beckham came to Baltimore last July 31 in a trade with Tampa. Playing exclusively shortstop, he posted a .306 average with 10 homers in 50 games following the trade. This year, with Manny Machado moving from third base back to his natural position of shortstop, Beckham made the switch to third.

In Beckham's absence, utility man Danny Valencia has started the past two games at third base, going 1-for-8 with a double and three strikeouts. Valencia is listed as the starter at third again on Thursday, when Baltimore hosts Tampa in the finale of a series that was abbreviated due to a rainout on Tuesday.

To provide depth while Beckham is out, the Orioles acquired Jace Peterson on Tuesday. The veteran utility man, who was most recently with the Yankees, has made 15 career starts at third base.