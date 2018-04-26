CHICAGO - The Cubs are in wait-and-see mode as it regards star third baseman Kris Bryant, who was hit in the helmet by a pitch in a game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Bryant will miss his third full game on Thursday when the Cubs take on the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Bryant cleared all concussion testing the day he got hit, but the Cubs say he isn't quite ready to return.

"Day-to-day kind of stuff," manager Joe Maddon said Thursday afternoon. "I'm not anticipating anything awful or bad. We're just waiting for everyone to be on board. Once we do that he'll be back out there playing."

The decision is mostly Bryant's to make, according to Maddon, who said Bryant might be available off the bench Thursday night. But it's possible the former MVP needs a few more days after taking a 96 mph fastball by German Marquez in the first inning of Sunday's game. He walked off with help from Maddon and the Cubs training staff and subsequently passed all tests.

"He seems good," teammate Anthony Rizzo said. "It's a scary thing."

Bryant hasn't been available for reporters as he continues to be "under evaluation," according to the team. He's taken swings in the cage the last few days with the training staff looking on and was to see the Cubs team doctor on Thursday as well.

"It happened early in the season and we have a lot of baseball left to be played," right fielder Jason Heyward stated on ESPN 1000 on Wednesday.

"He's going to have to put that behind him here pretty quickly."

Heyward broke his jaw when hit by a pitch late in 2013, but said the thought of going to the playoffs got him through when he returned. It was the following year in which he had some lingering effects.

"The next season, it was kind of awkward at times when facing left handed pitchers for a while," Heyward said.

Bryant could be taking his time simply until he feels comfortable again to step in the batter's box. Maddon was asked what his loss means to the team as the Cubs are 2-1 without him, including the game he went down.

"If you're the manager on the other team and I send the lineup over and he's not on it, you kind of smile or snicker a little bit," Maddon said. "The whole thing changes. The length of the lineup changes. Everything changes.

"It's hard to maintain a high level success when you're missing guys like that. You can battle through it briefly, but in the long term you definitely don't want to lose him for long period of time."

Bryant was hitting .319 with when he went down. He leads the majors as he's been hit by a pitch seven times already this season.