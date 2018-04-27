Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar has been able to go on light walks and remains in stable condition in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm last weekend, manager Rick Renteria said.

Farquhar underwent surgery Saturday, a day after suffering what the team announced as a brain hemorrhage stemming from a ruptured aneurysm.

"He is progressing positively, and everyone is very thankful for that," Renteria said Thursday. "It's all still guarded and very delicate, but we're happy to report that it's moving in a positive direction."

Farquhar collapsed in the dugout after coming off the mound during the sixth inning of Friday's home game against the Houston Astros. After receiving treatment from White Sox medical personnel and on-site emergency medical technicians, Farquhar was transported to nearby Rush University Medical Center, where he remains.

Before Thursday's game at Kansas City, the White Sox took the field for batting practice wearing black T-shirts that read "PRAY FOR 43," with "FOR DANNY" on the left sleeves.

White Sox reliever Nate Jones also said the team would keep Farquhar's No. 43 jersey in the bullpen.

"It will be out there until he walks back in here," Jones said. "He's a brother of ours, and we care about him. He's still part of this team, and we want to show our support."

Farquhar was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.