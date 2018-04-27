All you need to know about Yankees' toughest stretch of 2018

Gary Sanchez belts a three-run home run to left in the bottom of the 9th as New York beats Minnesota 4-3. (0:53)

The final weekend in April and the beginning of May will feel a whole lot like October for the New York Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers kick off a 13-game stretch Friday night in Anaheim that will see them play the four teams -- the Angels and Astros on the road, followed by the Indians and Red Sox at home -- they're most likely to meet in the playoffs.

October Test? Yankees' upcoming 13-game stretch: Dates Opponent (Odds to win AL pennant) Location April 27-29 Angels (5-1) Anaheim April 30-May 3 Astros (3-1) Houston May 4-6 Indians (7-2) New York May 8-10 Red Sox (7-2) New York Odds from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook; Yankees' odds are 4-1

Will they survive relatively unscathed? Here's what you need to know as the boys in pinstripes, riding a six-game winning streak, enter the toughest part of their regular-season schedule.

Angels

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

The Series: April 27-29, at L.A.

Another Bout with Trout: Mike Trout has performed very well in 34 career games against the Yankees. He's a career .325 hitter against the Bronx Bombers, and his .627 slugging percentage against them is his highest against any AL team.

Magic Mike Mike Trout's career against the Yankees: BA .325 OBP .423 SLG .627<< HR 8 SB 10 >>Highest against any AL team

His 10 stolen bases against the Yankees are also his most against any nondivisional opponent.

Notes

• The Yankees have played very well against the Angels at home over the past 10 seasons, going 25-10 in those games. Unfortunately, this series is in Anaheim, where the Yankees are just 14-19 during that same span.

• Luis Severino is expected to start the series opener on Friday. He has one career start against the Angels: He allowed six runs (five earned) in six innings in a 10-5 loss on June 22 of last season.

• A couple of notable Yankees against the Angels? Aaron Judge is 7-for-33 (.212), with three home runs, four walks and 14 strikeouts, while Giancarlo Stanton is 13-for-33 (.394), with three home runs, three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Astros

Elsa/Getty Images

The Series: April 30-May 3, at Houston

The ALCS Rematch: The Astros beat the Yankees last year in seven games. The home team won every game in the series, which is bad news for the Yankees with this series set in Houston.

Squeezed at Minute Maid Park Yankees in 2017 ALCS vs. Astros, by game location: Home Road W-L 3-0 0-4 Runs PG 6.3 0.8 ERA 1.00 4.18

Notes

• The Astros' dynamic duo of Jose Altuve (.320 AVG, .974 OPS, 2 HRs) and Carlos Correa (.333 AVG, .913 OPS, 1 HR) gave the Yankees problems during the ALCS.

• Stanton has not fared well in his career against the Astros, hitting .183 with just two home runs in 82 career plate appearances. Judge has fared a little better -- he's 6-for-22 (.273) with a home run, six walks and 11 strikeouts.

Indians

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

The Series: May 4-6, in New York

The ALDS Rematch: The Yankees rallied to knock off the Indians in the ALDS last season, despite falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-five series. The key to the turnaround was the Yankees' improved pitching.

Pitching Is Everything Yankees' pitching in 2017 ALDS vs. the Indians, by game: Games 1 & 2 Games 3-5 W-L 0-2 3-0 ERA 4.95 1.67 K-BB 21-11 40-7

Notes

• The Yankees managed to win the ALDS, despite the Indians completely shutting down Judge. He struck out in 16 of his 20 at-bats against the Indians last postseason, going just 1-for-20 (.050) overall.

• Stanton has never hit a home run against the Indians. They're one of just four teams Stanton has not homered against (the Orioles, the Royals and the Marlins are the others). Stanton's career vs. the Indians: 3-for-20 (.150), with no home runs or RBIs, four walks and nine strikeouts.

Red Sox

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Series: May 8-10, in New York

The Rivalry, Renewed: The Yankees and Red Sox have played 98 times since 2013. Each team has won exactly 49 of those meetings.

Close. Real Close. Yankees and Red Sox, head-to-head since 2013: Yankees Red Sox Wins 49 49 HR 109 108 XBH 300 304

Notes

• The most recent meeting between the rivals ... well, let's just say it wasn't exactly friendly.

• It's a small sample size, but the Red Sox are one of the few teams Stanton has actually had success against this season. He went 7-for-12 (.583) in the three-game series against the Red Sox from April 10-12.

• Judge also hit well against the Red Sox in that series (6-for-11 with a HR), but he hasn't enjoyed the rivalry overall: He's 17-for-84 (.202), with three home runs, 16 walks and 32 strikeouts.