The Chicago Cubs have been in wait-and-see mode with star third baseman Kris Bryant -- and they will continue to wait. They left him out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bryant hasn't played since being hit in the helmet by a pitch against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. He cleared all concussion testing the day he got hit, but the Cubs have said he isn't quite ready to return.

"Day-to-day kind of stuff," manager Joe Maddon said before the Cubs beat the Brewers 1-0 on Thursday. "I'm not anticipating anything awful or bad. We're just waiting for everyone to be on board. Once we do that, he'll be back out there playing."

Maddon has said the decision to play is up to Bryant and that he could have come off the bench Thursday, though he wasn't used.

The team noted Friday that Bryant is participating in full baseball activities and could return to the Cubs' lineup Saturday.

The former National League MVP was struck by a 96 mph fastball from German Marquez in the first inning of Sunday's game. Bryant walked off with help from Maddon and the Cubs' training staff and subsequently passed all tests.

He hasn't been available to reporters as he continues to be "under evaluation," according to the team. Bryant has taken swings in the cage the past few days with the training staff monitoring and was expected to see the Cubs team doctor Thursday.

Bryant was hitting .319 when he went down. He has been hit by pitches seven times, the most in the majors this season.

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers was used in this report.