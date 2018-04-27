The Boston Red Sox placed utilityman Brock Holt on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain on Friday and activated shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Holt had been one of the Red Sox's hottest hitters over the past couple of weeks. He went 16-for-34 (.471) with six doubles, one homer and six RBIs in his past nine games. On the season, Holt, 29, has hit .340 with a .400 on-base percentage, reaching base in each of his 14 starts.

Holt left Thursday night's game in Toronto against the Blue Jays with a tight left hamstring after running out a double in the third inning.

Holt has been sharing time at shortstop with Tzu-Wei Lin in the absence of Bogaerts, who has been out with a fractured ankle since April 8. Manager Alex Cora laid some of the blame for Holt's injury on himself.

"He's been running around a lot," Cora said Thursday. "Probably it's on me, his workload went way up there, but he's swinging the bat well and that's why he's here, in case of emergency, we feel he's capable to play high-level baseball for a while. He played a lot and he was getting on, so sometimes I've got to be careful with that."

Bogaerts went on the DL on April 9. At the time, he led the majors with seven doubles and was batting .368 (14-for-38) with a .711 slugging percentage, 1.111 OPS, nine extra-base hits, and nine RBI.

Bogaerts played six innings at shortstop in a rehabilitation game with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run.