Rockies starter Tyler Anderson exited due to a heartbeat issue with one out and one runner on base in the second inning of Colorado's 1-0 win over Miami on Friday night.

Anderson initially showed discomfort when warming up before the second inning but persuaded manager Bud Black to leave him in the game. He was removed later in the inning.

"For some reason, in between innings, I felt a little tweak, so I was a little cautious, but then I made my warm-up pitches and I was totally fine,'' Anderson said. "As the inning went on, everything was fine, no problems, and then all of a sudden I just got really, really lightheaded and I felt like I was about to pass out or something, so I waited and tried to step off and catch my breath. I felt like I couldn't, and so I got back on and tried to deliver a pitch and just felt like I was still going too fast. Then I stepped off and I was having a hard time catching my breath. Then I came out.''

Anderson says it was the first time he has had an issue like this.

"I wanted to stay in; I felt like I was OK,'' Anderson said. "For some reason -- my breath, I couldn't catch, something happened, some kind of response, but I felt like I was OK. Physically, I was actually OK, so I wanted to stay in there, but of course, they don't play around with anything like that.''

Black received positive feedback from the Rockies' medical staff.

"Tyler feels good,'' Black said. "I think the heartbeat issue resolved itself. I just spoke to him. He says he's fine. He was checked out by a couple different doctors over the last couple of hours, and he's fine to the point where he's told me he wants to go in the bullpen tomorrow and help the team.''

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.