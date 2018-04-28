Shohei Ohtani hustles down the line, but is thrown out and sprains his ankle trying to avoid Neil Walker at first. (0:30)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is not in Saturday night's starting lineup against the New York Yankees after suffering a mild ankle sprain on Friday night.

The Angels listed Ohtani's status as day to day after Friday's game. Ohtani was the designated hitter in the 4-3 loss and had homered in his first at-bat, his fourth of the season, in the second inning.

Ohtani grounded out to second in the fifth inning, then was pinch hit for by Luis Valbuena in the seventh inning, when the Angels announced the injury.

Prior to the injury, Ohtani was slated to play against fellow Japanese player Masahiro Tanaka, whom he introduced himself to before Friday's game. Tanaka said he had faced Ohtani in 2013 and that Ohtani was 0-for-11 against him.

Ohtani's next start on the mound is scheduled for Tuesday at home against Baltimore.

ESPN's Coley Harvey contributed to this report.