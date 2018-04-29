The Toronto Blue Jays have demoted Devon Travis to the minors, optioning the slumping second baseman to Triple-A Buffalo before Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Toronto recalled right-hander Carlos Ramirez from Buffalo in a corresponding roster move.

Highly touted Cuban rookie Lourdes Gurriel, who hit his first career home run Saturday, is starting at second base Sunday and figures to see the bulk of the playing time at the position.

Travis began the season as the starting second baseman and was the leadoff hitter one month ago on Opening Day. But he has struggled at the plate, batting just .148 with one homer, three RBIs and 18 strikeouts in 61 at-bats.

Travis, 27, is a career .282 hitter in parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays. He has battled injuries throughout his career and appeared in just 50 games last season because of a knee injury that required surgery.