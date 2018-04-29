The Milwaukee Brewers announced Sunday that veteran left-hander Wade Miley will make his debut for the team on Wednesday in a start against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers had until the end of Sunday to decide whether to add Miley to the major league roster or allow him to become a free agent.

Miley appeared set to make the Brewers' starting rotation out of spring training but suffered a groin injury the last week of camp. The Brewers kept him in the organization by paying him a retention bonus of $100,000.

He made three minor league rehab starts and was dominant in his final one Friday for Double-A Biloxi, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out 11 batters while allowing just two hits.

Left-hander Brent Suter will move to the bullpen to open a spot in the rotation for Miley, the Brewers announced. Suter, 28, has made six starts this season, going 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA.

Miley, 31, signed with the Brewers in February and spending last season with the Baltimore Orioles. He was 8-15 with a 5.61 ERA in 32 starts last season.

He is 66-74 with a 4.38 ERA in seven major league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Orioles. He was an All-Star for Arizona in 2012 and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting after winning a career-best 16 games.