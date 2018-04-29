        <
          Starter Robbie Ray leaves D-backs game with injury

          2:31 PM ET
          ESPN

          Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray left Sunday's game against the Nationals in the second inning because of a strained right oblique, the team announced.

          After throwing a pitch to Washington's Matt Wieters, Ray called the Diamondbacks' trainer from the dugout and began motioning toward his right side. He exited the game after a brief conversation with the trainer and was replaced by fellow left-hander T.J. McFarland.

          Ray, 26, is 2-0 with a 4.88 ERA in six starts this season with 45 strikeouts in just 27⅔ innings.

          Any long-term injury to Ray would further weaken the rotation of the first-place Diamondbacks, who already will be without Taijuan Walker (elbow) for the remainder of the season.

