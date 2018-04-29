Francisco Rodriguez will continue his baseball career with the independent Long Island Ducks.

"We have agreed to terms with Francisco Rodriguez," Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff told Newsday. "The goal is to get him in here as soon as possible. We anticipate his arrival this week. As soon as he arrives, we'll issue an official press release once he signs his contract."

Rodriguez, 36, was released by the Philadelphia Phillies last month after posting a 5.40 ERA in eight spring training appearances.

In 28 games with the Detroit Tigers last season, Rodriguez was 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA, seven saves and six blown saves.

The right-hander, a six-time All-Star known as "K-Rod," is a three-time league leader in saves (2005, 2006, 2008) and is fourth all-time in the category with 437 in 16 major league seasons.