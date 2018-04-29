Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Sunday that Shohei Ohtani's next start will likely come during this weekend's series in Seattle as Ohtani recovers from a mild ankle sprain suffered Friday.

Prior to Sunday night's 2-1 loss to the New York Yankees, Scioscia had said it was possible Ohtani might pitch either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, but that has since changed.

Ohtani was available to pinch-hit on Sunday night, and Scioscia expects him to hit against the Orioles when that series begins Tuesday.

The two-way sensation was hurt trying to beat out a grounder in the fifth inning of Los Angeles' 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday.

On Saturday, Ohtani was optimistic that he would still start as scheduled Tuesday, but said he knew it wasn't his decision to make.

"I feel like I'll be fine. I can make my next start, but ultimately, the decision is not up to me,'' Ohtani said. "It's the medical staff and the front office and the coaches. I'll just take it day by day."

