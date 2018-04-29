Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Sunday that Shohei Ohtani won't make his scheduled start against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night while he recovers from a mild left ankle sprain suffered Friday.

Ohtani could face the Orioles on Wednesday or Thursday, Scioscia said.

The two-way sensation got hurt trying to beat a grounder in the fifth inning of Los Angeles' 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday.

Ohtani didn't play Saturday, though Scioscia said beforehand that it was possible he'd use him as a pinch hitter.

On Saturday, Ohtani was optimistic that he would start as scheduled Tuesday, but he said he knew it wasn't his decision to make.

"I feel like I'll be fine. I can make my next start, but ultimately, the decision is not up to me,'' Ohtani said. "It's the medical staff and the front office and the coaches. I'll just take it day by day."