Boston Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly could have spent his six-game suspension any way he wanted.

On Sunday, that meant roaming around Fenway Park as a fan, hoping to change his team's luck as it was getting blanked by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kelly played no on-field role as the Sox rallied for a 4-3 win, but the rally didn't begin until after he left the suite he was sitting in to start the afternoon.

"I was in the suite, and we weren't getting any runs, and we were losing, so I moved and went out to the bleachers. We got a couple of runs," Kelly told Boston's WEEI. "I moved to another location, and that didn't work, so I moved to the Sam Adams Party Deck, and we ended up getting the runs. Then I watched the rest, when Craig [Kimbrel] came in, from the State Street Pavilion. I had to change locations. I was getting superstitious."

On Friday, WEEI reported that Kelly had seats above the Green Monster, but he spent time in three locations throughout the park, including the bleachers. On Sunday, several fans tweeted photos of Kelly's stint in the bleachers.

Kelly began serving his suspension, which stemmed from his hitting the New York Yankees' Tyler Austin with a pitch, which led to a brawl, on Thursday after his appeal was denied. He'll be eligible to return on Wednesday.

There's no guarantee that Kelly will return to the stands the next two games while the Kansas City Royals are in town, but based on his assessment of his previous excursions, it could happen.

"There are no bad seats. There are literally no bad seats," Kelly told WEEI. "I sat way far away, and everything looked good. I'm like, 'I can watch the game here.' It's not that far away. It's a good point of view everywhere."