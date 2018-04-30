The Texas Rangers have placed struggling left-hander Martin Perez on the 10-day disabled list because of continued discomfort in his surgically repaired non-pitching elbow.

Perez has returned to Texas to be examined by Dr. Keith Meister, according to the Rangers. He underwent surgery in December on his right elbow, which he fractured when he fell at his ranch in Venezuela.

The Rangers announced the move Monday, one day after Perez allowed four runs in a loss at Toronto and fell to 2-3 this season. Perez has a 9.67 ERA in five starts this season and has allowed 41 hits -- tied for the most in the majors -- in just 22 1/3 innings.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Sunday that Perez struggled to "keep his delivery together" in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays, but Perez attributed some of his struggles to plate umpire Tim Timmons' strike zone.

The Rangers recalled right-hander Jose Leclerc from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Perez on the active roster.