The Colorado Rockies got one starter back on Monday but sent another to the disabled list in his place.

The team reinstated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez from the 10-day disabled list and placed second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring, retroactive to Saturday.

LeMahieu is hitting .290 with five home runs, 12 RBIs and three stolen bases this season. Gonzalez, who had been out with a right hamstring strain of his own, is hitting .235 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.