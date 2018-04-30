        <
        >

          Rockies activate Carlos Gonzalez, put DJ LeMahieu on DL

          5:12 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Colorado Rockies got one starter back on Monday but sent another to the disabled list in his place.

          The team reinstated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez from the 10-day disabled list and placed second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring, retroactive to Saturday.

          LeMahieu is hitting .290 with five home runs, 12 RBIs and three stolen bases this season. Gonzalez, who had been out with a right hamstring strain of his own, is hitting .235 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

