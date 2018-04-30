        <
          Dodgers' Corey Seager will have Tommy John surgery and miss rest of season

          Seager to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss rest of season (2:02)

          Eduardo Perez explains how much Corey Seager's injury will impact the Dodgers now that he is done for the year. (2:02)

          7:06 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that shortstop Corey Seager will miss the rest of the season and will undergo Tommy John surgery to fix a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm.

          Seager, the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star, has two home runs, 13 RBIs and a slash line of .267/.348/.396 in 26 games this season.

          He previously missed just one game in 2018, a March 31 win over the Giants.

          Los Angeles (12-15) recalled Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Seager on the roster.

