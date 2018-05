San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik is expected to miss six weeks after he underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Panik had been placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after he injured his thumb during a pickoff attempt Friday night.

The Giants have been using Kelby Tomlinson and Alen Hanson in the absence of Panik, who was batting .267 with three home runs and five RBIs in 23 games.