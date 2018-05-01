Brewers reliever Josh Hader faces nine batters and strikes eight of them to pick up the save against the Reds. (0:36)

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader is the first pitcher since saves became official in 1969 to strike out at least eight batters in a save of less than three innings.

Hader, who collected his fourth save of the season Monday, went 2 2/3 innings to secure the Brewers' win over the Reds. He got seven swinging strikeouts and one on a bunt attempt that went foul. He also walked one batter.

How did Hader describe his night? "Fun. A lot of fun."

Brewers reliever Josh Hader became the first pitcher since saves became official in 1969 to strike out at least eight batters in a save of less than three innings. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Monday's outing was the longest of the season for Hader, but he said he wasn't concerned about the extra work.

"Just attack the hitters, and whenever [manager Craig Counsell] comes up to me and says I'm out, that's my mind set," he said. "I don't limit myself on how many I go. Whenever I hear, 'You're done,' that's when I'm done."

The hard-throwing lefty has struck out 39 batters in 18 innings of work this season.

"I don't think anybody could hit him tonight,'' Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said of Hader's outing.

Opposing batters are now 0-for-49 with 39 strikeouts against Hader with two strikes this season. Hader has struck out 62.9 percent of batters that he has faced (39-of-62), which is by far the highest strikeout percent in MLB.

"I don't know what to say about Josh," Counsell said. "Literally, your mouth is kind of wide-open watching it. It was absolutely incredible."