The Atlanta Braves recalled their top pitching prospect to make Tuesday night's start against the New York Mets.

Right-hander Mike Soroka was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He had been 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four Triple-A starts. ESPN's Keith Law ranked him 60th overall in his top 100 major league prospects.

The Braves picked Mike Soroka in the first round of the 2015 draft (28th overall). Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Sean Newcomb had been scheduled to start the game but will be pushed back until Wednesday with Julio Teheran now starting Thursday.

The addition of Soroka gives the Braves the three youngest players in the major leagues. Soroka and outfielder Ronald Acuna are 20 years old, while second baseman Ozzie Albies is 21.

Acuna is hitting .421 in his first five games since being called up with one home run and four RBIs. Albies is tied for the National League lead with nine home runs and leads the Braves in hits (34) and RBIs (20), batting .293 this season.

The second-place Braves (16-11) trail the first-place Mets (17-9) by 1 1/2 games in the NL East standings.