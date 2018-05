Outfielder Bryce Harper will bat leadoff on Tuesday for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It will be the first time since 2013 that he has batted leadoff for the Nats.

Harper has a National League-best .458 on-base percentage this season, including a major league-best 38 walks.

He is batting .247 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs for the disappointing Nats, who are 13-16 this season.