The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will open the 2019 regular season with a two-game series in Japan at the Tokyo Dome, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

The A's will be the home team in the series, which will mark the fifth time that MLB has opened its season in Japan.

In addition, a squad of MLB All-Stars will play six games across Japan from Nov. 8-15, 2018, MLB announced.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, and all those making a great effort in preparation for the Japan-U.S. All-Star Series," Nippon Professional Baseball commissioner Atsushi Saito said in a statement. "It has been four years since Samurai Japan and MLB last met. With our goal of winning a gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, this gives our players experience in high-level games against MLB players.

"Many Japanese players have made their way to the U.S., and that has certainly brought MLB close to baseball fans throughout Japan."