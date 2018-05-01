New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is back in the lineup, two days after jamming his thumb on a slide into third base. Cespedes suffered the injury in the third inning Sunday on a headfirst slide into third base and left the Mets' 14-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

X-rays taken that day were negative, but Cespedes had an MRI in New York on Monday to confirm that there was no serious injury.

Cespedes, 32, is hitting .233 with 6 homers and 25 RBIs, but has heated up recently, batting .381 with 2 home runs and 7 RBIs in his past six games.

The two-time All-Star leads the National League with 43 strikeouts in just 103 at-bats.

He's batting third and playing left field Tuesday.