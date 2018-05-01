CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will bat leadoff Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies after hitting just .149 with a .259 on-base percentage to start the season. It's a move Maddon has tried in the past for struggling players.

"If we're in this good of a position (first place) right now, while he's really not done his Rizzo thing, boy do I have confidence in that moment," Maddon said before Monday's contest.

Maddon doesn't believe Rizzo is doing anything wrong mechanically but thinks a different look in the lineup can make a difference, especially if there are dangerous hitters behind him to serve as protection. Kris Bryant will bat second Tuesday as both Albert Almora Jr and Javier Baez -- the previous 1-2 hitters -- have the night off.

"I'm very, very excited that it's May," Rizzo said on his weekly radio show on ESPN 1000 on Tuesday.

Last year, Rizzo hit first in the lineup in 14 games, compiling a .373 on-base percentage. He got off to such a hot start in that role that he jokingly declared himself the "greatest leadoff hitter of all time" as his perfect OBP over the first few games deemed him as much.

"Trying not to do too much, which is the hardest part," Rizzo said of overcoming his current struggles. "Trying to relax and (take it) one pitch at a time. That's all you can do."