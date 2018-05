Kansas City Royals slugger Mike Moustakas will sit out Tuesday night's game against the Red Sox in Boston with a bruised forearm.

Moustakas left Monday's game after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning by Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.

X-rays were negative and the team said Moustakas had a bruised right forearm.

Moustakas is batting .302 with eight homers and 19 RBIs.