MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have placed third baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.

The Twins made the move Tuesday before their game against Toronto, retroactive to Saturday. Sano is batting just .213 in 20 games, with 4 doubles, 5 home runs, 14 RBIs and 9 walks.

To replace Sano, the Twins selected the contract of infielder Gregorio Petit from Triple-A Rochester. The 33-year-old Petit has played in parts of five major league seasons for four different teams. The Twins designated left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns for assignment or release to make room for Petit on the 40-man roster.

The Twins also returned right-hander Tyler Kinley to Miami. The Rule 5 draft pick gave up nine runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings across four appearances.