Shohei Ohtani is back in the Angels' lineup, batting fifth and serving as the designated hitter for Los Angeles' home game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Angels' two-way sensation had been slated to pitch Tuesday against Baltimore, but he sprained his ankle Friday, pushing that start back.

Ohtani hasn't played since suffering the mild sprain while trying to beat out a grounder against the New York Yankees. He was available to pinch hit Sunday against New York but didn't get into the game, the Angels' fourth straight loss.

Ohtani is hitting .341 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 12 games. On the mound, he is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA.

