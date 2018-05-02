Giants star Johnny Cueto has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.

He missed time earlier this season with a sprained ankle.

Cueto has been stellar in his short time this season, going 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA.

As for good news from San Francisco, ace Madison Bumgarner has been cleared to begin throwing as he continues his recovery from a fractured pitching hand suffered in March.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Bumgarner can start throwing this weekend after he visited Tuesday with hand specialist Dr. Donald Sheridan in Arizona. According to Bochy, Bumgarner will throw off flat ground three or four times before moving to the mound.

"He's a smart kid, and he's not a kid," Bochy told reporters. "He knows he has to go through like a spring training. You can't rush this too much, as much as he wants to get back."

Bumgarner, 28, was injured when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in a spring training game. He had pins inserted in the pinkie and was expected to need six weeks to resume throwing.