        <
        >

          Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery injures throwing elbow, leaves game

          9:36 PM ET
          • Coley HarveyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Previously covered Florida State for Orlando Sentinel and Georgia Tech for Macon Telegraph
            • Northwestern University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          HOUSTON -- After throwing just seven pitches, New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery left Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros with an injury to his throwing elbow.

          The Yankees announced that Montgomery would return to New York on Wednesday, where he will be evaluated by Dr. Chris Ahmad.

          Montgomery was officially diagnosed with left elbow tightness. He could be seen during his lone inning of action flexing his left arm as if he was experiencing some discomfort.

          "When a pitcher comes out with forearm, elbow tightness, that's a concern. So hopefully we can get some answers on it [Wednesday]," Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said during a midgame interview on MLB Network.

          In his seven pitches, Montgomery retired the Astros in order to start the game. He got George Springer to fly out to right, Jose Altuve to ground out to third and Carlos Correa to fly out to center fielder Aaron Hicks.

          Montgomery entered the start with a 2-0 record and a 3.76 ERA.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.