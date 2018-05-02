HOUSTON -- After throwing just seven pitches, New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery left Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros with an injury to his throwing elbow.

The Yankees announced that Montgomery would return to New York on Wednesday, where he will be evaluated by Dr. Chris Ahmad.

Montgomery was officially diagnosed with left elbow tightness. He could be seen during his lone inning of action flexing his left arm as if he was experiencing some discomfort.

"When a pitcher comes out with forearm, elbow tightness, that's a concern. So hopefully we can get some answers on it [Wednesday]," Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said during a midgame interview on MLB Network.

In his seven pitches, Montgomery retired the Astros in order to start the game. He got George Springer to fly out to right, Jose Altuve to ground out to third and Carlos Correa to fly out to center fielder Aaron Hicks.

Montgomery entered the start with a 2-0 record and a 3.76 ERA.