It's not unusual for MLB veterans to send rookies on a coffee run before a day game after a night contest, but the Colorado Rockies took it to extremes.

Outfielder Noel Cuevas was sent out in full uniform, along with a cart, on the streets of Chicago outside Wrigley Field. He was accompanied by teammates Daniel Castro and Harrison Musgrave.

.@noelcuevas56, escorted by Daniel Castro and @hmusky15, had to do a coffee run in Wrigleyville this morning...in full uniform. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/o2aZ9S1x2L — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 2, 2018

Cuevas went to Starbucks and returned with no fewer than 20 cups of joe for his team. The Rockies sideline reporter tweeted that he spent $111.55. She also tweeted out a picture of the order, letting the world know that there are at least a couple of caramel frappuccino fans on the team.

Rookie duties call this morning for @noelcuevas56. He has to buy the whole clubhouse @Starbucks. Any guesses on how much this set him back? $$$$$ pic.twitter.com/kFlMqTu6wu — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 2, 2018

Cuevas, 26, has appeared in eight games this season and is batting .278 in 19 plate appearances.