HOUSTON -- New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery will miss between six to eight weeks due to a flexor strain in his elbow.

Speaking on WFAN, Boone said Montgomery, who was placed on the disabled list, won't throw for two to three weeks.

Montgomery exited Tuesday night's start against the Houston Astros after throwing just seven pitches.

Montgomery flew back Wednesday to New York, where he was evaluated by Dr. Chris Ahmad.

Editor's Picks Yankees' Montgomery exits after 7 pitches Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery departed Tuesday night's win against the Astros after just seven pitches with an injury to his throwing elbow.

Asked right after the game about how high his level of concern over the injury was, Montgomery said "not very high." The Yankees also had been hoping the injury wasn't significant.

Montgomery could be seen during his lone inning of action flexing his left arm as if experiencing some discomfort. Asked to describe exactly where he was injured, he pointed to an area of muscle just below his elbow on the back of his arm.

The problem had been nagging Montgomery over the past two days, but the lefty thought he could "kind of throw through it" as he underwent additional exercises and extra treatment. He said he has had forearm tightness in the past, but he wasn't sure if this was the exact same location as those injuries.

To replace Montgomery on the 25-man roster, the Yankees signed minor league pitcher David Hale to a major league contract, selecting him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to that move, the Yankees also transferred outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury (plantar fasciitis) to the 60-day DL.

Outfielder Clint Frazier, who had been rehabbing in the minors, was officially reinstated from the seven-day concussion DL and optioned to Triple-A. Frazier, who missed most of spring training with the head injury, had spent the past two days on rehab assignments in Triple-A. He hit a home run Wednesday for the RailRiders.