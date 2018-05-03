Jacob deGrom is forced to leave the game after grimacing during his at-bat with a hyperextended right elbow. (0:34)

NEW YORK -- Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom left Wednesday night's start against the Atlanta Braves after hyperextending his right elbow.

DeGrom departed after four dominant innings. He allowed two hits and struck out six before he was replaced by Paul Sewald for the fifth in a 7-0 loss to Atlanta.

The Mets' telecast showed a frustrated deGrom returning to the clubhouse with his glove hand on his head. He was set for an MRI, with results expected Thursday.

DeGrom upped his scoreless innings streak to 18 1/3, and seemed in control against the Braves. He chewed up Atlanta early, striking out Ozzie Albies on four pitches to lead off, using six more pitches to finish up the first and cruising through four without incident, with 12 outs on 46 pitches. He struck out four straight at one point and lowered his ERA to 1.87.

He showed no apparent signs of injury in the fourth, when he worked smoothly through the heart of Atlanta's order. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the injury occurred when deGrom swung and missed in his last at-bat in the bottom of the third.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.