          Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu exits against D-backs with groin strain

          12:36 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu left Wednesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the second inning with what the team said was a left groin strain.

          After Ryu got the first out of the inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer came out of the dugout to check on him. The left-hander didn't try to throw a pitch and stretched his legs before walking off the mound to the dugout. He lasted 1 1/3 innings and struck out two with a walk, allowing one hit.

          The Dodgers led 1-0 when Ryu left. He was relieved by right-hander Pedro Baez.

          Ryu entered the game 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA and has been the struggling Dodgers' most consistent starter this season.

