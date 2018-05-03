Jacob deGrom is forced to leave the game after grimacing during his at-bat with a hyperextended right elbow. (0:34)

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has been cleared for his next start after an MRI revealed no structural damage in his right elbow, the team announced Thursday.

DeGrom suffered a hyperextended elbow -- a rare injury for a pitcher -- while striking out swinging in the third inning of Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

He had an MRI on Wednesday night and was examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Thursday.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said deGrom will prepare for his next start, which is scheduled for Monday, but will be monitored for soreness and other possible symptoms.

After suffering the injury, deGrom wanted to continue, pitching smoothly through the heart of Atlanta's order in the fourth to extend his scoreless-innings streak to 18 1/3. He then left the game, however, after he told the staff that his biceps was sore.

If he does have to miss time, Callaway said Corey Oswalt and Matt Harvey could be candidates to fill the rotation spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.