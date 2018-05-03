The Toronto Blue Jays activated third baseman Josh Donaldson from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.

Donaldson was placed on the DL last month with right shoulder inflammation.

Donaldson, the AL MVP in 2015, is batting .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 12 games. He had been dealing with the injury since the beginning of the season.

In other moves on Thursday, the Blue Jays placed first baseman Justin Smoak on the paternity list, optioned infielder Gift Ngoepe to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza from Buffalo.