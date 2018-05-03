NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball intends to announce next week that the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play two games at London's Olympic Stadium in June next year, a person close to the planning told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP on Thursday because no public comments have been authorized.

The 2019 games are set for June 29-30. These will be the first regular-season MLB games in Europe. The Red Sox will be the home team for both games.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan scheduled a news conference for Tuesday with baseball commissioner Rob Manfred but did not announce the subject matter.

Both teams have a European connection. The Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of the Red Sox and Liverpool in the Premier League. The Yankees have an ownership stake with Manchester City and the New York City FC team in MLS.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.