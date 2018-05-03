A look at the biggest moments from the legendary career of Ichiro Suzuki. (1:00)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki is transitioning out of a playing role and will serve as a special assistant to the chairman, effective Thursday, the team announced.

"We want to make sure we capture all of the value that Ichiro brings to this team off the field," general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "This new role is a way to accomplish that. While it will evolve over time, the key is that Ichiro's presence in our clubhouse and with our players and staff improves our opportunity to win games. That is our No. 1 priority and Ichiro's No. 1 priority."

Editor's Picks Ichiro's return to Seattle won't resolve the battle raging within him How five days in February reveal what Seattle's signing of Ichiro cannot. The future Hall of Famer is haunted by the life he can't escape.

The Mariners said Ichiro -- a 10-time All-Star and the 2001 American League MVP -- will provide input on outfield play, baserunning and hitting while serving as a mentor to players and staff.

The move precludes Ichiro from rejoining the active roster in 2018.

Ichiro's agent, John Boggs, said the move is a way for the outfielder to remain with the Seattle organization while keeping his options open for 2019 and beyond. Boggs said Ichiro is not retiring.

"Seattle is where he wants to be and where he's most comfortable,'' Boggs told ESPN. "He's very appreciative of them bringing him back. This was the most creative way to keep him within the organization and still give him an opportunity to play if that's what happens in 2019.

"At this point he does not intend to retire. Obviously, he will not be playing in 2018. But 2019 has yet to evolve.''

Under terms of his new role, Ichiro Suzuki will not play for the Mariners for rest of the season. His agent, however, said it doesn't mean he's retiring. "He will not be playing in 2018," John Boggs said, "but 2019 has yet to evolve." AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Dipoto added that the team hopes to reach a long-term deal that keeps Ichiro with the Mariners.

"With Ichiro's track record of success, his personality, his unique perspective and his work ethic, he is singularly positioned to impact both our younger players and the veterans in the clubhouse," Dipoto said. "We really don't want him to change anything that he's doing right now, with the exception that he will not be playing in games."

Ichiro appeared in 15 games this season after signing a one-year deal with Seattle in March. He was reunited with the Mariners -- for whom he played his first 11 major league seasons -- after leaving the club in a trade to the New York Yankees and later playing for the Miami Marlins.

He was hitting .205 in 2018, with nine singles in 44 at-bats.

If Ichiro doesn't play again, he would end his professional career with 4,367 professional hits spread between MLB and Japan, where he played for nine seasons. He has 3,089 hits in the major leagues, placing him 22nd on the career list.

To fill the open roster spot left by Ichiro, the Mariners added right-handed pitcher Erik Goeddel to the 25-man roster from Triple-A Tacoma.