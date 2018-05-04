The Detroit Tigers have placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

The veteran slugger left Thursday's game at the Kansas City Royals with the injury, hurting himself while advancing to second on a single by Nicholas Castellanos. Prior to Thursday, Cabrera missed the previous three games with biceps spasms.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said the two-time AL MVP was getting treatment and the club hopes that he returns quickly, but he also conceded that "only time will tell."

The 35-year-old Cabrera is hitting .323 with three homers and 21 RBIs this season.

In corresponding roster moves, Detroit recalled catcher Grayson Greiner from Toledo and selected the contract of lefty Blaine Hardy from the Triple-A team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.