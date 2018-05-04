San Francisco Giants ace Johnny Cueto is expected to see noted orthopedist Dr. James Andrews on Monday to get his sore pitching elbow evaluated.

Cueto, who leads the majors with an 0.84 ERA, was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday with inflammation in his right elbow.

The right-hander had an MRI on the elbow on Wednesday, but the Giants have declined to reveal the results of that exam.

Manager Bruce Bochy was asked if the Giants have ruled out a torn ulnar-collateral ligament, an injury that usually requires Tommy John surgery.

"I don't think you rule out anything," Bochy said Wednesday. "That's why you look at the MRI and get different opinions."