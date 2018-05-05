Shohei Ohtani, whose scheduled start Tuesday was pushed back due to a mild ankle sprain, completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday and is on track to return to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in Seattle.

While the team has yet to make an official announcement, manager Mike Scioscia sounded optimistic about Ohtani's chances to pitch.

"We will see how he feels post-workout and make an evaluation if he's going to pitch Sunday or not," Scioscia told reporters before Friday's series opener against the Mariners. "The medical department said running would probably come a little quicker than what he would have to do off the mound. We've seen that. But everything felt good this afternoon when he threw, and hopefully it holds up, and we'll make a decision and see when he's going to fold back in."

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA this season.