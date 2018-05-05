Shohei Ohtani has been cleared to start for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, facing the Seattle Mariners' Felix Hernandez.

Ohtani's scheduled start Tuesday had been pushed back because of a mild left ankle sprain.

Shohei Ohtani, who will pitch for the Angels Sunday, has a big fan in the Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki. Kelley L Cox/USA Today Sports

He hasn't started on the mound since April 24. Ohtani is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA this season.

He has been in the lineup as a DH, however, batting .339 with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

The two-way rookie phenom has been the American League's player of the week and rookie of the month this season, and has a fan in Mariners' icon Ichiro Suzuki.

"He's real pure, just real clean," Ichiro said. "You can't help but like him. There's nothing to not like about him. Some people, because he can do it all and he's such a good guy, maybe they don't like him because of that."