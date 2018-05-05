What you need to know about Dodgers' rare combined no-hitter

In Game 1 of the Mexico series, four Dodgers pitchers combine to no-hit the Padres in a 4-0 win. (0:52)

The first major league game played in Mexico since 1999 took a historic turn Friday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed the first combined no-hitter in franchise history with Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore all getting in on the fun in the 4-0 victory. Here's what you need to know about the unusual accomplishment.

ESPN Senior Writer We have our second no-hitter of 2018, although it's courtesy of the much less sexy combined no-hitter. Four Dodgers pitchers threw the 23rd no-hitter in Dodgers history and the 12th combined no-no in MLB history. It's also the 10th time the Padres have been no-hit — the most of any team since their first season in 1969.

Friday night's no-hitter is the second of 2018, coming almost two weeks after Sean Manaea no-hit the Red Sox on April 22. There was only one no-hitter last season as well as in 2016, making this the first with multiple no-hitters since 2015, when there were seven.

The previous Dodgers no-hitter prior to Friday came from Clayton Kershaw on June 18, 2014 vs. the Rockies. Each of the past four Dodgers no-hitters ended on a strikeout with Adam Liberatore getting Franchy Cordero for the last out of Friday's game. The Dodgers have now thrown 23 no-hitters, most of any team in MLB history.

While this was the Dodgers' first combined no-hitter, the Padres had been combined no-hit once before -- by the Braves on Sept. 11, 1991. The last combined no-no in the majors before Friday night came Sept. 1, 2014, when Cole Hamels, Ken Giles, Jake Diekman and Jonathan Papelbon all helped the Phillies no-hit the Braves.

The Padres have been no-hit 10 times since the franchise's first season in 1969, most in MLB. Prior to Friday, San Diego was most recently no-hit on June 25, 2014, by Tim Lincecum.

There had never been a no-hitter thrown on the same day a player got 3,000 hits before the Dodgers no-hitter came soon after Albert Pujols joined the 3,000-hit club. Last season, Edinson Vólquez threw a no-hitter for the Marlins on June 3, 2017 -- the same day Pujols hit his 600th career home run.

The no-hitter was the first in MLB history thrown outside of the United States or Canada along with being the first to come in a ballpark that is not home to a major league team.